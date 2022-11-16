Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his $1 million prize.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man turned a stop at 7-Eleven into a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire purchased his winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port St. Lucie.

Voltaire claimed his $1 million prize from playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Lottery officials said Voltaire chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, The Cash scratch-off game costs $50 and features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday grocerys
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns

Latest News

Learn where you can get a Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
Michigan Farm Bureau, Salvation Army of Marquette County explain how food costs will affect your Thanksgiving
An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags...
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
NWS winter weather alerts in effect overnight through Friday morning in the west with heavy...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 11/16/2022
FILE — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader: ‘Not going anywhere’
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release