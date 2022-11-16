Phil Niemisto statue removed for winter repairs

Phil Niemisto statue in Marquette's Phil Niemisto Pocket Park on Washington Street. (WLUC File...
Phil Niemisto statue in Marquette's Phil Niemisto Pocket Park on Washington Street. (WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The statue, located on the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Downtown Marquette, is being removed for repairs.

Phil Niemisto was a beloved Marquette resident who dedicated 35 years to keeping windows downtown sparkling. Niemisto was honored with the commemorative statue in October of 2017.

According to the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, repairs will be done this winter by artist Earl Senchuk. The statue will return to Pocket Park in the spring of 2023.

To donate to the Phil Niemisto statue repairs and maintenance, you can visit the Marquette DDA website.

