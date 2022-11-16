Peninsula Solar highlights solar energy with new solar panel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peninsula Solar in Marquette has a new solar panel on-site thanks to Northern Michigan University. Ben Schimpf said the panel will provide a significant amount of power.

“This solar installation is a 16,000-watt system which will provide roughly half of 100% of the building next to us energy consumption for the rest of the year,” said General Manager Ben Schimpf.

Schimpf said solar power offers additional benefits many people may not be unaware of such as powering, heating and cooling systems. He said this particular solar panel will serve another purpose.

“To enlighten local residents to the possibilities of solar in Marquette,” said Schimpf. “You know we get a lot of questions from people on whether or not solar energy is viable in the U.P. and it absolutely is.”

The NMU graduate said despite concerns among many in the community, he hopes this installation will help demonstrate the viability of solar power in the U.P.

“We get a lot of people questioning the technology and questioning the viability of these solar installations in our northern climate,” said Schimpf. “However, we are really at the point where the industry is really breaking into fair pricing.”

For more information on Peninsula Solar click here.

