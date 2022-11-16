Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes of toys to kids overseas

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and gifts
Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and gifts(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bethel Baptist Church is the drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child boxes.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world. This year, the organization expects to collect over 11 million shoeboxes. To get involved, folks can pick up a shoebox, fill it with goods and return it to the church to be shipped overseas.

Organizers say you do not have to fill a shoe box to help out.

“We always need people to come in and help us with what we’re doing,” said Sandy Thomsen, Samaritan’s Purse Marquette County drop-off coordinator. “Organizing, getting them into the cartons, keeping track of the numbers and we always need volunteers to load the boxes for FedEx.”

Samaritan’s Purse also includes religious literature in kids’ native languages in the shoeboxes. For details on what to pack in your shoebox, a drop-off schedule or to pack a box online, click here.

