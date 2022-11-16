NMU’s Pietila, Brusilow earn Midwest Soccer honors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) has announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Midwest Region Team on Tuesday, November 15, with two members of the NMU women’s soccer team earning honors.

Brooke Pietila earned First Team recognition. This season, Pietila led the Wildcats in points (21), assists (7), and tied for the team lead in goals (7). Pietila started all 22 games in the midfield for the Wildcats and has made her presence felt in the midfield, being able to contribute on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field. She was named to the All-GLIAC First Team, the All-GLIAC Tournament team, and was selected as GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season. From Brighton, Michigan, she helped lead NMU to their highest tournament seed in program history.

Isabelle Brusilow earned Second Team accolades, claiming another honor for her strong defensive performance this season after being named to the All-GLIAC First Team. Brusilow started all 22 games for NMU and has the capability to play anywhere on the field for the Wildcats, but this season on the defensive end, she made it very difficult for any opponent coming her way. Brusilow, from Grosse Point, Michigan, has a knack for turning the opponent over and immediately getting the ball down the field to her teammates to push into the attacking third. She has added a pair of assists this season.

The Wildcats finished the season 13-4-5, making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.

