MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A play is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend.

Marquette Senior High School will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The story is a musical take on “The Princess and the Pea.”

Coralee Daugherty plays Princess Winnifred, the lead role in the play. She says the show will be fun for both kids and parents.

“I think it’s a super fun show,” said Daugherty. “We put a lot of hard work and effort into this. The numbers are super catchy, the dancing is really good. It’s a really fun show. It’s funny. Kids will like it, parents will like it and the singing is really good too.”

The play will be Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium. To get tickets, click here.

