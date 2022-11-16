Marquette Planning Commission approves special use for proposed daycare

Marquette Planning Commission
Marquette Planning Commission(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission approved a special use permit for a proposed daycare in a home on Prospect Street.

During a public hearing Tuesday night, the commission heard from the applicant and a resident who brought up some concerns.

The proposed daycare is in a home at the corner of Prospect and Pine streets. The concerns included traffic congestion during drop-off and pick-up times and the number of children being supervised.

“Obviously we have a need, a demand for child care in our community and I think a lot of us here and parents want to see something like this happen but there definitely is a real issue around traffic and parking and the size of the lot,” said Sarah Mittlefehldt, Marquette Planning Commissioner.

The commission did stipulate that drop-off and pick-up times be staggered to reduce congestion. The final plans for the proposed daycare are not known. The application filed with the city states the daycare would serve up to a dozen children.

