Marquette City Commission searches to fill vacancy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is taking applications to fill the vacancy left by State Representative-Elect Jenn Hill. On Monday night, during the regular meeting, Hill submitted a letter of resignation from the City Commission effective Tuesday.

Hill recently won the election for the 109th District State Representative. City residents interested in being on the commission can apply in person or online.

“I think the most impactful level of government to anybody in the community is your local government,” said Kyle Whitney, Marquette city clerk. “I think city commissioners have a much more direct impact on your day-to-day life as a city resident than somebody at even a state or national level.”

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 8. The commission vacancy will be filled at the Dec. 19 meeting.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.