Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Marquette Thursday.

In addition to the 65 downtown businesses that will participate in the event, there will also be a goods drive for the Women’s Center Harbor House. Folks can drop off non-perishables such as shampoo and canned goods at the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) office, Flower Works, or the Masonic Mall.

Participants can also pick up a passport at these locations. As long as you visit at least 10 businesses, the passports will get you entered to win one of six gift baskets overflowing with items that have been donated by downtown businesses.

Other than benefitting the center, organizers say the event is a huge opportunity for small businesses.

“It’s just a good opportunity to get people into the stores at the beginning of shopping season,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach and promotions director. “The local economy is very important, and these businesses rely heavily on this time of year.”

The Marquette DDA would also like to remind folks that Ladies Night is not just for ladies. Anyone can come out, enjoy the festivities and support downtown Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.