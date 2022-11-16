Keweenaw Learning Center hosts weekly write-ins for National Novel Writing Month

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Learning Center (KLC) in Hancock is participating in this year’s National Novel Writing Month.

Aspiring writers worldwide are challenged to write at least a 50,000-word novel during the month of November.

“Trying to write 50,000 words in one month means every day you need to write 1,667 words,” said Keweenaw Learning Center Co-Operator Rehema Clarken, Ph.D. “Which is a herculean task, especially if you’re an amateur writer.”

The California-based nonprofit NaNoWriMo sponsors the event through online programs and activities.

The LTC is hosting write-ins every Saturday for community members at the Jutila Center.

The write-ins give writers a place to lay out their ideas and converse with other participants.

All writers are encouraged to attend, even if they are unsure that they can complete the challenge.

“Even if you’re an amateur writer,” continued Clarken. “And there’s no way that you think you can write 50,000 words in a month, you could still come here and write 200 words, you can still meet local authors here, and you can start writing your story this month.”

The write-ins will also offer a number of activities meant to inspire creativity and progress in writing novels.

“You can choose some prompts, like putting a girl on roller skates in your story,” added Clarken. “Or we will have sprints, where you just type as fast as you can for 15 minutes and try to get as many words out as possible.”

The KLC has two remaining write-ins, running from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the write-ins, check out the KLC’s NaNoWriMo page by clicking here.

The Portage Lake District Library is also holding similar writing events on Wednesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunflower Books and Coffee in Hancock is also participating, offering space and atmosphere for writers to work on their novels.

