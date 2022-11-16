Keweenaw Bay’s Carla’s Lakeshore Restaurant and Motel provides updates on establishment’s future

KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Over a month has passed since a fire completely burned the dining area and kitchen of Carla’s Lakeshore Restaurant and Motel.

The establishment is just north of Baraga off of US-41.

The grandson of the owners, Carla and Doug Engle, lives in the building next door.

The night of the fire, he was grabbing a drink from inside the restaurant when he saw smoke and called Doug.

“I got here within five minutes; I live just down the road,” said Engle. “I couldn’t see much smoke, but there was a little bit of smoke. I put on my hands on the door to go in, it was a metal door, and the handle was really hot. So, I opened the door just a little bit, and the air in there was really hot, I couldn’t see any flame or anything, and it was really smokey. And I said, ‘I’m getting out of here, this is not the right thing to do.’”.

As of last week, the Michigan State Police (MSP) has concluded its investigation into the fire.

No cause has been determined, and nothing criminal has been suspected.

The Engles are now looking towards getting the motel up and running for the summer.

“We would shoot for the 4th of July, that’s when the busy season starts,” continued Engle. “And hopefully maybe before that, but we have a lot of cleanup to do, first. We’re just batting the hatches down until the winter is over, and then we’ll look at things in the spring.”

The Engles are waiting for word from their insurance company before moving forward with any rebuilding of the restaurant.

However, they are already planning.

“I have some plans in my head already to make it a little bit of a smaller operation,” added Engle. “And yet still serving our great whitefish and lake trout and having Carla’s great hospitality driving the business.”

To see our coverage of when the fire first started, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.