Iron County food pantry teams with market for TV6 Canathon

The Crystal Falls St. Vincent DePaul pantry has been operational for more than 25 years and staff said there is a large uptake in food distribution during the holidays.
TV6 Canathon collection bin
TV6 Canathon collection bin(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Crystal Falls food pantry teamed up with a food market to collect donations for those in need.

The St. Vincent DePaul food pantry collected canned and monetary donations inside the Crystal Fresh Food Market in Crystal Falls Wednesday. The pantry has been operational for more than 25 years and staff said there is a large uptake in food distribution during the holidays.

“A lot of the things we need are canned fruits, any personal household products, soup, rice,” said Faith Peterson, Crystal Falls St. Vincent DePaul secretary.

All of the monetary donations to the food pantry will go towards buying hams for its annual holiday food delivery. More information about this year’s Canathon can be found here.

