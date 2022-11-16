Hunting outlook: How successful was day one of firearm deer season?

An eventful first day for hunters.
Regular firearm season will go from November 15 to November 30.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening day of firearm deer season has come to a close.

According to Michigan DNR statistics: Across the Upper Peninsula, 1,054 deer were harvested and of those deer, 945 were bucks.

The top 3 counties for deer harvesting were Menominee, Delta and Marquette.

The warm air and snow on the ground made an ideal environment for hunters.

This is the first year of the mandatory reporting system for deer harvesting, hunters have 72 hours to report their deer to the DNR.

You can report and register your deer here.

Click here to get real-time deer harvesting results.

