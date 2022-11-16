Help preserve military history at K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum’s goal is to educate the next generation on the cost and sacrifice of war.

Displays containing model airplanes, uniforms, pictures and decommissioned equipment line the walls, each piece with its own story to tell.

A goal of the museum is to teach the next generation about the sacrifices those on the base had to make.

The museum is staffed entirely by volunteers, donations and items sold at the gift shop support the museum financially.

The museum contains key parts of the air base's history.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call the museum at 906-236-3502.

The K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

