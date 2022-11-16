Help preserve military history at K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum
An opportunity to volunteer.
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum’s goal is to educate the next generation on the cost and sacrifice of war.
Displays containing model airplanes, uniforms, pictures and decommissioned equipment line the walls, each piece with its own story to tell.
The museum is staffed entirely by volunteers, donations and items sold at the gift shop support the museum financially.
If you would like to volunteer, you can call the museum at 906-236-3502.
The K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
