Four U.P. hospitals receive safety grades

NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - The Leapfrog Group has announced its hospital safety grades for the fall.

Four Upper Peninsula hospitals received evaluations during this process. UPHS-Bell was given an A for the ninth consecutive time, UPHS-Marquette received a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson received its second straight A, and MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a C.

Statewide; 77 hospitals were graded, and there were no “F” grades recorded during this marking period. For more information about the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, as well as individual hospital grades and state rankings, please visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

