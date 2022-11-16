Finlandia Women catch their limit and more against Muskies

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Natalie Bartle had a game as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-1) beat Lakeland (0-3) 72-48, Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. It was the first time that FinnU had beaten the Muskies in school history.

For the first seven minutes it was a close game. Lakeland hit a bucket to make it 12-10, Finland with 2:57 to go in the first period.

The Lions went on a 13-2 run to lead 25-12 at the 7:26 mark in the second period. FinnU led in double-figures for the next 17 minutes.

The Muskies cut it to eight, 46-38 with 9:43 left in the game. Senior Casana Ryynanen hit a lay-up to start a 16-2 run to seal the game.

FinnU pulled down 34 defensive boards to just seven offensive boards for the Lumberjills. The Lions came away with 14 steals and held NC to 28.6% from the floor and 30% on triples.

For Finlandia, Bartle had 26 points, eight rebounds and four steals and was 12-of-19 from the floor, sophomore Elli Djerf had nine points and sophomore Maija Rice had eight points and seven rebounds.

For Lakeland, Mackenzie Miller had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Finlandia heads downstate, Friday, Nov. 18 to take on Hope. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

