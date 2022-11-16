Finlandia Men overwhelmed by Lakeland

Muskies had seven players uin double figures
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Three players scored in double figures as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (1-2) lost 106-72 to Lakeland (2-0), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

Lakeland came out fast taking a 6-0 lead after just 49 seconds.  Junior Emmet Johnson and senior Danny Zuchak hit buckets to make it 6-4 at the 18:21 mark.

The Muskies went back up by seven.  Zuchak hit a three-point play to make it 11-7 with 17:34 to go.  Lakeland scored 10 straight points to take control.

For Finlandia, Johnson had 16 points with four triples, sophomore Devin Schieble had 12 points with three 3-pointers and junior Ilrick Higgins-Moise had 11 points, and 11 rebounds.

For Lakeland, Kai Buliox had 19 points and Isaiah Hammond had 12 points, 18 rebounds and six assists.

Finlandia takes to the road, Friday, Nov. 18 playing Crown.  The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

