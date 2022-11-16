Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday

Feeding America logo overlaid on a picture of a group of people, with a blue tint.
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today.

Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m.

Marquette County will also host an event at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution begins at noon.

Both events are drive-through only, it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Former City Commissioner Cody Mayer will now serve as the new mayor.
Marquette City Commission votes on new mayor

Latest News

snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Leapfrog Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leapfrog Group)
Four U.P. hospitals receive safety grades
Marquette Planning Commission
Marquette Planning Commission approves special use for proposed daycare
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat