Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today.

Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m.

Marquette County will also host an event at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution begins at noon.

Both events are drive-through only, it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

