Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals

Get a taste for what’s being offered by the cookie shop ahead of Thanksgiving on Upper Michigan Today episode 163
Doozers Cookies is offering sweet deals during Ishpeming and Marquette's ladies nights.
Doozers Cookies is offering sweet deals during Ishpeming and Marquette's ladies nights.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today.

With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.

Meanwhile, NMU is bringing back its Letters to Santa program and the Marquette City Commission looks to fill the vacancy and that State Representative Elect Jenn Hill is leaving behind.

Kill a buck and get a free movie ticket, write a letter to Santa, fill the vacancy on the Marquette City Commission, and celebrate ladies night.

Featured stories from part one: Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters, “Letters to Santa” program returns to NMU Theater and Dance department, Marquette City Commission searches to fill vacancy, and Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night.

And on this second day of rifle deer season... several Ishpeming businesses are celebrating ladies night tonight.

Doozers Cookies is just one of those businesses to offer sweet deals tonight in Ishpeming and tomorrow during Marquette’s ladies night, including a discount on Thanksgiving cookies.

While Doozers Cookies gets its Ishpeming store-front prepared for opening, it continues to offer sweet deals at events.

Doozers’ co-owner Claire Morgan-Heredia shows Trudgeon and Osta how to frost cookies with royal icing like a pro, and says you can make the frosting at home using powdered sugar and water.

Claire Morgan-Heredia of Doozers Cookies shows Upper Michigan Today how to frost with royal icing.

But if you’d prefer all of your cookies to look as good as they taste, leave it to the professionals.

Doozers is taking pre-orders for its Thanksgiving cookies.

Doozers Cookies has got your sweet tooth covered this Thanksgiving.

You can order your cookies by contacting Doozers on Facebook or Instagram.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Latest News

Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County
Pre-order a Thanksgiving sweet treat from Doozers.
Doozers Cookies offering Thanksgiving pre-orders
Claire of Doozers Cookies decorates a sugar cookie with royal icing.
Upper Michigan Today decorates cookies with Doozers
Doozers Cookies is offering sweet deals during Ishpeming and Marquette's ladies nights.
Doozers Cookies is celebrating ladies night