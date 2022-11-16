Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today.

With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.

Meanwhile, NMU is bringing back its Letters to Santa program and the Marquette City Commission looks to fill the vacancy and that State Representative Elect Jenn Hill is leaving behind.

Kill a buck and get a free movie ticket, write a letter to Santa, fill the vacancy on the Marquette City Commission, and celebrate ladies night.

Featured stories from part one: Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters, “Letters to Santa” program returns to NMU Theater and Dance department, Marquette City Commission searches to fill vacancy, and Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night.

And on this second day of rifle deer season... several Ishpeming businesses are celebrating ladies night tonight.

Doozers Cookies is just one of those businesses to offer sweet deals tonight in Ishpeming and tomorrow during Marquette’s ladies night, including a discount on Thanksgiving cookies.

While Doozers Cookies gets its Ishpeming store-front prepared for opening, it continues to offer sweet deals at events.

Doozers’ co-owner Claire Morgan-Heredia shows Trudgeon and Osta how to frost cookies with royal icing like a pro, and says you can make the frosting at home using powdered sugar and water.

Claire Morgan-Heredia of Doozers Cookies shows Upper Michigan Today how to frost with royal icing.

But if you’d prefer all of your cookies to look as good as they taste, leave it to the professionals.

Doozers is taking pre-orders for its Thanksgiving cookies.

Doozers Cookies has got your sweet tooth covered this Thanksgiving.

You can order your cookies by contacting Doozers on Facebook or Instagram.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.