Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals
Get a taste for what’s being offered by the cookie shop ahead of Thanksgiving on Upper Michigan Today episode 163
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today.
With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
Meanwhile, NMU is bringing back its Letters to Santa program and the Marquette City Commission looks to fill the vacancy and that State Representative Elect Jenn Hill is leaving behind.
Featured stories from part one: Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters, “Letters to Santa” program returns to NMU Theater and Dance department, Marquette City Commission searches to fill vacancy, and Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night.
And on this second day of rifle deer season... several Ishpeming businesses are celebrating ladies night tonight.
Doozers Cookies is just one of those businesses to offer sweet deals tonight in Ishpeming and tomorrow during Marquette’s ladies night, including a discount on Thanksgiving cookies.
Doozers’ co-owner Claire Morgan-Heredia shows Trudgeon and Osta how to frost cookies with royal icing like a pro, and says you can make the frosting at home using powdered sugar and water.
But if you’d prefer all of your cookies to look as good as they taste, leave it to the professionals.
Doozers is taking pre-orders for its Thanksgiving cookies.
You can order your cookies by contacting Doozers on Facebook or Instagram.
