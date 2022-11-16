Donate to the TV6 Canathon

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) – The 41st annual TV6 Canathon is underway, and collecting both food and money to “help feed a hungry neighbor.”

To make a donation or find a drop-off location, visit www.tv6canathon.com for all the information you need to support your local food pantry. Area residents can donate by check, money order, PayPal, credit card, or find a drop off point nearby to make a food donation.

Collections run through December 5, 2022. Food pick-up is scheduled from December 5 through December 8 depending on your location. There are a few areas picking up before these dates.

The TV6 Canathon will conclude with a live wrap-up show on Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Since the event began, more than 4.7 million pounds of food have been donated to the TV6 Canathon.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, Media Brew Communications in Marquette County, Marquette Ending Hunger at NMU and Good Neighbor Services in Schoolcraft County for their continued support of the TV6 Canathon.

