Donate to the TV6 Canathon

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) – The 41st annual TV6 Canathon is underway, and collecting both food and money to “help feed a hungry neighbor.”

To make a donation or find a drop-off location, visit www.tv6canathon.com for all the information you need to support your local food pantry.  Area residents can donate by check, money order, PayPal, credit card, or find a drop off point nearby to make a food donation.

Collections run through December 5, 2022.  Food pick-up is scheduled from December 5 through December 8 depending on your location.  There are a few areas picking up before these dates.

The TV6 Canathon will conclude with a live wrap-up show on Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Since the event began, more than 4.7 million pounds of food have been donated to the TV6 Canathon.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, Media Brew Communications in Marquette County, Marquette Ending Hunger at NMU and Good Neighbor Services in Schoolcraft County for their continued support of the TV6 Canathon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns

Latest News

NWS winter weather alerts in effect overnight through Friday morning in the west with heavy...
Snow showery midweek with heavy snowfall, whiteouts possible
Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and gifts
Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes of toys to kids overseas
Marquette Ladies Night Out
Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette
“Once Upon a Mattress” is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend
MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”