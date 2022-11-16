DNR shares early firearm deer season results

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results.

As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR.

It says Delta and Marquette Counties are the next top reported harvest areas. Keweenaw County currently has the least.

COUNTY BUCKS ANTLERLESS TOTAL Alger 17 2 19 Baraga 48 1 49 Chippewa 63 2 65 Delta 124 21 145 Dickinson 84 12 96 Gogebic 46 2 48 Houghton 50 4 54 Iron 85 24 109 Keweenaw 12 0 12 Luce 14 1 15 Mackinac 36 1 37 Marquette 88 7 95 Menominee 181 30 211 Ontonagon 58 0 58 Schoolcraft 39 2 41

Additionally, it is important to know the DNR is requiring mandatory online harvest reporting beginning this season.

With this new reporting method, the DNR would like to share more statistics regarding how hunters reported their harvests.

It says there have been 119,713 reported harvests in Michigan so far. 81.53% of reported harvests were completed in less than five minutes online.

88.43% of hunters moved their harvest pins on the map. 86.47% of reported harvests were submitted via the internet and 13.39% of harvests were submitted through the DNR’s Hunt Fish Mobile App. Also, 94.26% of hunters submitted their reports within 72 hours of tagging.

Finally, 397 hunters voided their reports because they entered the wrong license number.

To keep track of this data directly from the DNR, click here.

