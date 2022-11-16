DNR shares early firearm deer season results

Have you bagged your trophy buck yet?
A buck making his way out of the woods
A buck making his way out of the woods
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results.

As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR.

It says Delta and Marquette Counties are the next top reported harvest areas. Keweenaw County currently has the least.

COUNTYBUCKSANTLERLESSTOTAL
Alger17219
Baraga48149
Chippewa63265
Delta12421145
Dickinson841296
Gogebic46248
Houghton50454
Iron8524109
Keweenaw12012
Luce14115
Mackinac36137
Marquette88795
Menominee18130211
Ontonagon58058
Schoolcraft39241

Additionally, it is important to know the DNR is requiring mandatory online harvest reporting beginning this season.

With this new reporting method, the DNR would like to share more statistics regarding how hunters reported their harvests.

It says there have been 119,713 reported harvests in Michigan so far. 81.53% of reported harvests were completed in less than five minutes online.

88.43% of hunters moved their harvest pins on the map. 86.47% of reported harvests were submitted via the internet and 13.39% of harvests were submitted through the DNR’s Hunt Fish Mobile App. Also, 94.26% of hunters submitted their reports within 72 hours of tagging.

Finally, 397 hunters voided their reports because they entered the wrong license number.

To keep track of this data directly from the DNR, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Latest News

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and gifts
Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes of toys to kids overseas
Marquette Ladies Night Out
Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette
“Once Upon a Mattress” is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend
MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”
Phil Niemisto statue in Marquette's Phil Niemisto Pocket Park on Washington Street. (WLUC File...
Phil Niemisto statue removed for winter repairs