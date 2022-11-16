Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Light lake effect snow will continue during the morning in Marquette and Alger counties. Otherwise, attention shifts to a small low-pressure system, which forms over western Lake Superior today. It will move onshore bringing heavy snow across the west this evening and spreading to the central tomorrow. Plan on higher accumulations in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties with 10-12″+ through Friday. Most areas in the higher elevations will have snow ranges between 7-9″, and lower elevations will be 4-6″ with lower amounts in the south. Roads will be slippery so take caution during your commute. Behind this snow, a colder air mass moves in through the weekend. Temperatures will be at least 10° below normal.

Today: Morning light snow in the north. Then, heavy snow this evening in the west

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Moderate to heavy snow in the west and central counties

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Lingering lake effect snow along the northwest winds belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Widespread light snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Monday: Morning light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low 30s

