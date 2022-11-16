Biden calls ‘emergency’ meeting after missile hits Poland

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.

Biden, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to express his “deep condolences” for the loss of life. The U.S. president promised “full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation,” and “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO.”

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the missile as being made in Russia. But Poland’s president, Duda, was more cautious about its origin, saying that officials did not know for sure who fired it or where it was made. He said it was “most probably” Russian-made, but that is being still verified. If confirmed, it would be the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that a Russian weapon came down on a NATO country.

The foundation of the NATO alliance is the principle that an attack against one member is an attack on them all.

GRAPHIC IMAGERY BLURRED - Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN, UKRAINE GOV, TELEGRAM, RUSSIAN GOV)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat

Latest News

Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes
Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission searches to fill vacancy
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
Solar Panel.
Peninsula Solar highlights solar energy with new solar panel