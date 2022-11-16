Bay’s Trudeau named MCCAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alaina Trudeau (SO, Gladstone, MI) has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of November 7-13.

Alaina had a career-high 25 points on Friday evening to lead the Norse to a 79-50 victory over Mesabi Range Community and Technical College. She was 10 of 16 from the field, including five of eight from three-point. She also had seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

On Saturday Trudeau scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a closely contested matchup that the Norse dropped 44-40.

For the week she averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and two steals a game.

This is Trudeau’s first time receiving the honor, and the first conference player of the week in program history. Bay College was an independent competing in Region 13 until joining the Michigan Community College Athletic Association and Region 12 this season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.