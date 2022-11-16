Baraga County Sheriff’s Office investigates missing person case

Head of L'Anse Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case in the Keweenaw Bay area, but very little information has been released.

This is what TV6 has been able to confirm with investigators:

Investigators from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were searching around the head of the bay Wednesday between L’Anse and Baraga after a reported missing person’s vehicle was located near the shore. Divers working with the sheriff’s office began searching the water in the afternoon, but concluded the search around 4:30 p.m.

A TV6 reporter spoke to a member of the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. The investigator did not provide an identity for the missing person or a description of their vehicle. They did confirm that divers did not locate a body in the bay area.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office said it will have more information available Thursday. This story will be updated at that time.

