Baraga County Sheriff’s Office investigates missing person case

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case in the Keweenaw Bay area, but very little information has been released.

This is what TV6 has been able to confirm with investigators:

Investigators from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were searching around the head of the bay Wednesday between L’Anse and Baraga after a reported missing person’s vehicle was located near the shore. Divers working with the sheriff’s office began searching the water in the afternoon, but concluded the search around 4:30 p.m.

A TV6 reporter spoke to a member of the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. The investigator did not provide an identity for the missing person or a description of their vehicle. They did confirm that divers did not locate a body in the bay area.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office said it will have more information available Thursday. This story will be updated at that time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.