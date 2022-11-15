Upper Michigan Today debuts “All Booked Up” book club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new book club held its first meeting Tuesday.

Upper Michigan Today teamed up with the Peter White Public Library (PWPL) to host All Booked Up. The public joined the Upper Michigan Today crew and PWPL staff to have a conversation about “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub.

The book is a fictional story about time travel. The club met at The Courtyards, where Chris Durley mixed up a drink based on the book.

Organizers say books bring people together.

“The more people you can have talking about books and reading books [the better],” said Marty Achatz, PWPL adult programming coordinator. “It’s even more wonderful when you can have this communal experience where so many people are reading the same book and talking about the same book.”

The next book the club will discuss is “Any Other Family” by Eleanor Brown.

