Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters

A photo of the hunter and deer with date confirmation is required.
Photos of hunters and their successful harvests will go here
Photos of hunters and their successful harvests will go here(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Theatre Group is offering a special promotion for deer hunters this season.

Anyone who brings photo proof of a 2022 deer kill to any of the three locations across the U.P. will be given a free movie pass. A printout of the hunter and the deer will go on a board in the lobby.

This is the first year the theatre is doing this. Staff hopes to continue to promote the theatre post-pandemic.

“Deer season is one of the biggest winter events that we have. So many people are involved in the area. We want to reward successful hunters and wish all hunters good luck,” said Jack Pancheri, Thomas Theatre Group Operations Manager.

The promotion started Tuesday and will run through the end of rifle deer season on December 1.

