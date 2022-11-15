SAIL remembers late executive director Sarah Peurakoski

SAIL
SAIL(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Sarah Peurakoski’s death.

Staff from the Superior Alliance of Independent Living, or SAIL, gathered at Clark Lambros Park in Marquette to honor their late executive director while watching the sunrise.

Peurakoski, who died at 41, had been with SAIL since 2008, sharing her passion for serving those with disabilities, indigenous people, veterans, and the homeless. Staff say they want to spread her message of kindness.

“Her dream was to speak SAIL’s goodness and support and services all across the Upper Peninsula. And today her wife Jess asked everyone to do something kind for someone else in her memory,” SAIL Executive Director Julie Shaw said.

SAIL Finance Director Lizz Shaw also had kind words in remembering Peurakoski.

“I had an extremely challenging year, having lost our longtime leader and loved friend. Sarah had a strong vision of where she saw SAIL growing to make U.P. communities more inclusive and accessible for individuals with disabilities,” Shaw said. “We keep that vision in mind as we make choices each day to honor her years of service. We miss her immensely but continue our service in a way that we think would make her proud.”

This past March SAIL completed one of Peurakoski’s projects which was to raise money for an action track chair. It provides extra mobility to those with disabilities.

