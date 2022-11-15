The Ryan Report - Nov. 13, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Political Analyst, Marty Fittante
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of November speaking with political analyst, Marty Fittante.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with Fittante to discuss his thoughts on the 2022 election and how the results played out from the local, state, and national levels.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion

Latest News

The Ryan Report - Marty Fittante
The Ryan Report - Part 4
The Ryan Report - Marty Fittante
The Ryan Report - Part 3
The Ryan Report - Marty Fittante
The Ryan Report - Part 2
The Ryan Report - Marty Fittante
The Ryan Report - Part 1