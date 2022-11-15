Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so.

Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season for Amazon Prime Video becoming the sole streaming provider for Thursday Night Football led by legendary broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. This meant that customers would need to download Prime Video in order to watch any of the games.

So, where can you watch the Packers on Thursday night?

If you are a current Amazon Prime Video customer, then great news, all you have to do is simply log into your account and watch the game on your tv or mobile device. If you’re not a customer, you can start a 30-day free trial with the option to cancel anytime. Amazon Prime Video is an online app, however, so you will need to have the ability to stream on your tv using a device that has a downloadable app store such as a gaming console or Fire TV stick.

If you are on the go and hoping to watch the game, the NFL+ app can be downloaded on your smartphone or tablet with a 7-day free trial for new customers and the ability to cancel at any time.

The Packers Radio Network and Packers Mobile App will have the local radio broadcast available while Westwood One Sports will supply the broadcast for national listeners. A list of all radio affiliates to find the right channel for you can be found here.

