Michigamme Township Board votes against personal township hall key for township chef

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme Township Board voted against giving a personal township hall key to the township cook at a meeting on Monday night.

The commission voted two to three, rejecting a motion to give Nancy Ferro a personal key to the Michigamme Township Hall.

Michigamme Township Supervisor Rhonda Boshears was one of the three commissioners who voted against the motion. Boshears said Ferro is not on the list of those authorized to receive a key.

“It is this board’s responsibility to keep all the buildings safe and secure,” Boshears explained. “That key should be provided to board members, the DDA, township employees, the office manager and the fire chief.”

Many came to the meeting to make public comment in support of Ferro receiving her own personal key to the township hall.

One of those who came to voice their support for Ferro receiving her own personal key was John McBride. McBride argued Ferro needs the key to adequately perform her job as township chef.

“Remember, Nancy is part of the team,” McBride noted. “She is part of this team here that helps everybody.”

McBride said the board is not being transparent with residents by denying township hall access to an important member of the community.

“You, the board, are responsible for timely and accurate information disseminated to everyone,” McBride said. “That includes the township cook Nancy. You need to lead with integrity and you are not.”

At Monday’s meeting, the board also approved a motion to begin the search for a realtor to sell vacant township lots.

The board also announced that the Michigamme Fire Department will receive a brand new fire truck.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.