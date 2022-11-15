Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead

Experts say check purchases against your budget as you shop
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Black Friday sales are a great way to save money on holiday purchases.

But Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, reminded us to go in with a plan: how much to spend and how to finance it.

Dale suggested that you sit down and figure out who you are buying gifts for this year, then make a list and allocate a dollar amount.  She cautioned not to forget to also budget for decorations and other expenses, like holiday meals and parties.

Dale said you need to know how you are going to pay for everything: whether it comes from your checking account or you plan to pay by credit card. If you use a credit card, have a plan to pay it back.

Dale shared a few other tips for Black Friday shopping:

  • Avoid impulse buys
  • Comparison shop
  • Check your purchases against your budget as you shop

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat

Latest News

MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio says the drug is still uncommon in Upper...
Michigan State Police explains fentanyl and why it is dangerous
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia: Mourning for campus shooting victims
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
TV6's Colin Jackson follows up on a devastating fire that ruined much of Carla's Restaurant...
Carla's Restaurant recovers after devastating fire
Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck.
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan