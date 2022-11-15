Westwood High School students prepare for opening night of Matilda Jr. the Musical

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved children’s story is coming to life in the Westwood High School auditorium.

Matilda Jr. opens Wednesday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. with additional shows on Thursday and Friday at the same time.

Students in Alex Polkinghorne’s Morning Chorus and Vocal Impressions classes have been working daily since the start of the school year on their performances.

From designing the set to co-directing the musical, students are involved in every aspect of this musical’s production.

If you’ve read Roald Dahl’s Matilda or seen the Danny DeVito film, you’ll recognize familiar scenes.

The performance will follow a similar timeline to the original book.

Polkinghorne adds, “The students have been putting in a ton of work. It’s a high-quality production and they really put in the time and effort. And really like any theatre anywhere, anyone who comes to see it will enjoy themselves. It’s light-hearted, it’s funny, it’s heartfelt. There’s something for everybody.”

A preview of the song "Revolting Children" from Matilda Jr.

Matilda Jr. runs at Westwood High School on November 16,17, and 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and are sold at the Westwood High School main office or at the door.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.