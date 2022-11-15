Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night

Ladies Night Out
Ladies Night Out(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights.

In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon.

“Ladies night is super fun night. Everyone gets to come down, there are people everywhere, (and) it’s a nice way to see people who you haven’t seen in awhile,” said Embrace Salon Owner Nicole Bullock.

Embrace will have mulled cider, Jell-O shots and sweet treats for those who come in.

“We will also have a drawing for spa services, we are going to actually have Victoria Bullock in to do some medium readings and tarot cards and then Cassie Bullock with The Silver Forest will have her jewelry down here,” Bullock said.

Meanwhile, Rise Up Yoga studio in Ishpeming is one of 20 participating businesses.

“We are actually going to be at Native Nails in downtown Ishpeming. We are excited to be there with a table full of specials and some extra surprises for ladies as they come through the door,” said Rise Up Yoga Owner Kellie Boase.

Boase said the night, which originated as a way to get women out of the house while men went hunting, goes beyond its original intent.

“Every day is a celebration of women and when we zero in on women-owned businesses I think any business owner that goes out on their own and takes the leap of faith and doing something out of service and love should be celebrated,” Boase said.

And, supporting small businesses like Rise Up Yoga and Embrace Salon is vital to the local economy.

“Keeping it local is important and Ladies Night provides an opportunity to celebrate women and small businesses that keep our communities thriving,” Boase said.

Ladies Night in Ishpeming will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Marquette’s will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat

Latest News

TV6's Colin Jackson follows up on a devastating fire that ruined much of Carla's Restaurant...
Carla's Restaurant recovers after devastating fire
Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck.
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins
Oliver Hubbell (right) stands with his grandfather and first-ever deer harvest
Hunters celebrate first day of rifle deer season
TV6's Cody Boyer and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (11/15/2022)