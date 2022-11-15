Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights.

In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon.

“Ladies night is super fun night. Everyone gets to come down, there are people everywhere, (and) it’s a nice way to see people who you haven’t seen in awhile,” said Embrace Salon Owner Nicole Bullock.

Embrace will have mulled cider, Jell-O shots and sweet treats for those who come in.

“We will also have a drawing for spa services, we are going to actually have Victoria Bullock in to do some medium readings and tarot cards and then Cassie Bullock with The Silver Forest will have her jewelry down here,” Bullock said.

Meanwhile, Rise Up Yoga studio in Ishpeming is one of 20 participating businesses.

“We are actually going to be at Native Nails in downtown Ishpeming. We are excited to be there with a table full of specials and some extra surprises for ladies as they come through the door,” said Rise Up Yoga Owner Kellie Boase.

Boase said the night, which originated as a way to get women out of the house while men went hunting, goes beyond its original intent.

“Every day is a celebration of women and when we zero in on women-owned businesses I think any business owner that goes out on their own and takes the leap of faith and doing something out of service and love should be celebrated,” Boase said.

And, supporting small businesses like Rise Up Yoga and Embrace Salon is vital to the local economy.

“Keeping it local is important and Ladies Night provides an opportunity to celebrate women and small businesses that keep our communities thriving,” Boase said.

Ladies Night in Ishpeming will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Marquette’s will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

