Marquette City Commission votes on new mayor

Cody Mayer is the new mayor for Marquette; he replaces Jenna Smith.
Former City Commissioner Cody Mayer will now serve as the new mayor.
Former City Commissioner Cody Mayer will now serve as the new mayor.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has a new mayor.

Former City Commissioner Cody Mayer will now serve as the city’s new mayor. The Marquette City Commission voted to approve Mayer four to three.

Commissioner Sally Davis was also voted in as the new mayor pro tempore. Cody Mayer will replace Jenna Smith as the mayor. Smith began serving in the fall of 2019.

Smith said she feels confident passing the baton to Mayer.

“I feel like it was a rewarding time and an important time to be mayor and to serve in that role,” said Smith. “I feel like I gave it everything I had for the last three years. [I’m] looking forward to kind of stepping back and letting someone else assume that role.”

Mayer says he will be the youngest mayor to serve Marquette at 25 years old.

“My colleagues elected me mayor pro tempore last year,” said Mayer. “With Mayor Smith after three years serving in the role and being ready to kind of take a step back... I decided to run myself. And I’m very thankful for my colleagues for electing me mayor.”

At the commission meeting, Commissioner Jenn Hill submitted her official resignation.

Hill won her race for the 109th State House District and will be leaving the commission.

