Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School is beginning its annual “Rock the Socks” event.

This charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years. Organizers said the main goal is to help donate socks to those in need. This event will be going on until December 9th.

They will be accepting all new adult, youth, and infant socks. There will be 18 different drop-off locations for those interested in donating.

“The end goal is to help people who need socks because socks are a pretty big thing for the winter. I mean nobody wants cold feet, wet feet, holes in their socks, and stuff like that,” said Marquette Alternative High School Senior Shianne Dickey.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop the socks off at any of the following locations.

Marquette Alternative High School

Marquette Senior High School

Bothwell Middle School

Graveraet Elementary

Sandy Knoll Elementary

Cherry Creek Elementary

Superior Hills Elementary

Ishpeming high /Middle school

Negaunee High School

MAPS Central Office

St. Louis The King Church

Wattsson & Wattsson Jewelers

Embers Credit Union

NMU Hockey 12/2 vs. MTU

Mr. McGregors Garden

Profiles Hair Salon

Lofaro’s Fresh Market

Select Reality

