Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School is beginning its annual “Rock the Socks” event.
This charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years. Organizers said the main goal is to help donate socks to those in need. This event will be going on until December 9th.
They will be accepting all new adult, youth, and infant socks. There will be 18 different drop-off locations for those interested in donating.
“The end goal is to help people who need socks because socks are a pretty big thing for the winter. I mean nobody wants cold feet, wet feet, holes in their socks, and stuff like that,” said Marquette Alternative High School Senior Shianne Dickey.
If you are interested in donating, you can drop the socks off at any of the following locations.
- Marquette Alternative High School
- Marquette Senior High School
- Bothwell Middle School
- Graveraet Elementary
- Sandy Knoll Elementary
- Cherry Creek Elementary
- Superior Hills Elementary
- Ishpeming high /Middle school
- Negaunee High School
- MAPS Central Office
- St. Louis The King Church
- Wattsson & Wattsson Jewelers
- Embers Credit Union
- NMU Hockey 12/2 vs. MTU
- Mr. McGregors Garden
- Profiles Hair Salon
- Lofaro’s Fresh Market
- Select Reality
