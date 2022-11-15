Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins

(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School is beginning its annual “Rock the Socks” event.

This charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years. Organizers said the main goal is to help donate socks to those in need. This event will be going on until December 9th.

They will be accepting all new adult, youth, and infant socks. There will be 18 different drop-off locations for those interested in donating.

“The end goal is to help people who need socks because socks are a pretty big thing for the winter. I mean nobody wants cold feet, wet feet, holes in their socks, and stuff like that,” said Marquette Alternative High School Senior Shianne Dickey.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop the socks off at any of the following locations.

  • Marquette Alternative High School
  • Marquette Senior High School
  • Bothwell Middle School
  • Graveraet Elementary
  • Sandy Knoll Elementary
  • Cherry Creek Elementary
  • Superior Hills Elementary
  • Ishpeming high /Middle school
  • Negaunee High School
  • MAPS Central Office
  • St. Louis The King Church
  • Wattsson & Wattsson Jewelers
  • Embers Credit Union
  • NMU Hockey 12/2 vs. MTU
  • Mr. McGregors Garden
  • Profiles Hair Salon
  • Lofaro’s Fresh Market
  • Select Reality

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat

Latest News

TV6's Colin Jackson follows up on a devastating fire that ruined much of Carla's Restaurant...
Carla's Restaurant recovers after devastating fire
Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck.
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
Oliver Hubbell (right) stands with his grandfather and first-ever deer harvest
Hunters celebrate first day of rifle deer season
TV6's Cody Boyer and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (11/15/2022)