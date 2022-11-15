“Letters to Santa” program returns to NMU Theater and Dance department

A Letter to Santa
A Letter to Santa(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One department at Northern Michigan University is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The “Letters to Santa” program is back at NMU’s Theatre and Dance Department. Kids of all ages can fill out a letter that will be shipped to the North Pole. Everyone who sends a letter will get a reply letter from Wildcat Willy and a buy-one-get-one coupon for a future show.

Organizers say the program connects the community with the Theater and Dance Department.

“I think that it’s really exciting to do ‘Letters to Santa’ with NMU Theater and Dance because it gets children engaged with the theater as well as community members in general,” said Emily Burbey, NMU Theater and Dance marketing and box office manager. “[They’re] able to contact us directly and get a response and just have that engagement.”

“Letters to Santa” stations and mailboxes are in the Forest Roberts Theater lobby and NMU Northern Center.

