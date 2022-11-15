Hunters celebrate first day of rifle deer season

One of the hunters who turned over his first-ever harvest is 13-year-old Oliver Hubbell.
Oliver Hubbell (right) stands with his grandfather and first-ever deer harvest
Oliver Hubbell (right) stands with his grandfather and first-ever deer harvest(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Sommers Sausage Shop in Crystal Falls is one of many processing centers in the U.P. One of the hunters who turned over his first-ever harvest is Oliver Hubbell.

“Once I saw the deer, I was so excited I was shaking. It was so much fun,” Hubbell said.

Hubbell shot an average-sized doe. He is from Kansas City and is visiting his grandfather in Dickinson County this week. Tuesday was the first time he had ever gone hunting, and he loved the quality time with his grandfather.

“It’s tradition. I hope to pass it on to my kids and keep going,” Hubbell said.

Hubbell dropped the deer off at Sommers Sausage Shop to be processed. He is one of more than 25 hunters who have already brought deer to the shop.

“It has been a nice flow of young deer. Nothing too big yet. Most guys that shoot big deer don’t bring them in on the first day,” said Patrick Sommers, owner.

Sommers said when a harvested deer is dropped off, he hopes to have it fully processed within a week.

“It all depends on if they are having sausage made or if it is just a straight cut and how many are in front of them,” Sommers said.

Sommers said drop-offs are by appointment only. On an average deer, about one-third of the weight is useful meat.

“I’m assuming we are going to have a normal year, nothing more than above average,” Sommers said. “Just from bow season, I don’t think too far above average.”

Sommers said while Tuesday was a steady flow, he expects Wednesday and Thursday will be much busier.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat

Latest News

TV6's Colin Jackson follows up on a devastating fire that ruined much of Carla's Restaurant...
Carla's Restaurant recovers after devastating fire
Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck.
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins
TV6's Cody Boyer and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (11/15/2022)