Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat.

Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating.

TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any information.

TV6 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

