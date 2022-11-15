Governor Whitmer announces Michiganders will receive additional assistance in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving.

The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money.

“This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season,” said Governor Whitmer. “I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to help Michiganders put food on the table and keep their hard-earned dollars to pay for other critical household expenses.”

In April 2020, some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance. In May 2021, all eligible households began getting extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is necessary every month.

Eligible clients who receive food assistance are receiving the additional benefits on their Bridge Card November 12-21. These benefits are loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

· One Person: $281

· Two Persons: $516

· Three Persons: $740

· Four Persons: $939

· Five Persons: $1,116

· Six Persons: $1,339

· Seven Persons: $1,480

· Eight Persons: $1,691

Secured by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow as Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, the federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

