Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

The seal for the Federal Bureau of Prisons is seen at Federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters in...
The seal for the Federal Bureau of Prisons is seen at Federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters in Washington, Oct. 24, 2022. A federal prison inmate was able to obtain a firearm at a prison in Arizona and then pulled it out in a visitation room and pointed it at a visitor's head. The Associated Press has learned the  weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in the Nov. 13, incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned.

The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP that the inmate attempted to fire the weapon, which had been concealed in the prison. But the weapon did not fire and no one was injured.

The incident happened at a minimum-security federal prison camp — most of which don’t even have fences and house inmates the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk.

Officials said the inmate was restrained and the firearm was seized. Federal officials have launched an investigation.

The Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by chronic mismanagement, misconduct and a severe staffing crisis. A new director was brought on earlier this year as Justice Department officials attempt to reform the agency.

Federal prison camps were originally designed with low security to make operations easier and to allow inmates tasked with performing work at the prison, like landscaping and maintenance, to avoid repeatedly checking in and out of a main prison facility. But the lax security opened a gateway for contraband, such as drugs, cellphones and weapons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Rudy Giuliani says UP should be part of Wisconsin
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Latest News

Former City Commissioner Cody Mayer will now serve as the new mayor.
Marquette City Commission votes on new mayor
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
Katie Hobbs, Arizona Democratic candidate for governor, waves to supporters at a campaign event...
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G20: U.S. Chinese leaders meet for 1st time in Biden's presidency