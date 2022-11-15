Extended snow chances as chillier pattern sets in this week

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over Southern Minneapolis work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Tuesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southeast wind belt locations in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near the Lake Michigan shores.

Snow showers gradually taper off Wednesday as the low pressure system pushes east. But, under a northerly jet stream, a series of clipper systems bring rounds of moderate even heavy snow over Upper Michigan to end the week. High temperatures ranging in the 10s-20s over the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, moderate to heavy over the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Michigan

>Lows: Lower 20s-Lower 30s (less chilly near the Great Lakes)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered snow showers, moderate to heavy over the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Michigan

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; fewer in the evenig

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; windy and frigid

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy snow; windy and frigid

>Highs: 20

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then tapering off

>Highs: 20s

