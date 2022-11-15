Escape Marquette to host ‘Buy-One-Get-One-Free’ Gift Card Sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Downtown Marquette Thursday.

Every year, Escape Marquette hosts its “Buy-One-Get-One-Free” Gift Card Sale. This year, the gift cards will be available both in person and online. Escape Marquette will also be stamping passports and drawing prizes every hour on Ladies Night.

Escape Marquette’s founder, Anna Hemstock, says gift cards make great gifts for the holidays.

“Gift cards make really awesome stocking stuffers and presents for the upcoming holidays,” said Hemstock. “Or be selfish and treat yourself. We’ve got a brand-new game here at Escape Marquette since last year, the Magic Castle, as well as our new game Submerged. We have a lot of offerings for you to choose from and use those gift cards on.”

To buy gift cards, go to Escape Marquette on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. or click here.

