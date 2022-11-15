Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan

This is one of the many bucks registered on the first day of firearm deer season.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck.

Scott Burns of Bark River brought the first buck of the day to the Marquette check station. It was an eight-pointer he shot in Marquette County.

“I am feeling great, really good,” Burns said. “It takes the pressure off now I can go look for the bigger one.”

DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin says it’s important to know the process for reporting your harvest this year.

“We have a mandatory deer harvest reporting this year,” Pepin said. “It is kind of in a pilot mode this year. Our law enforcement officers are in an educational stance this year trying to help hunters understand the process.”

Pepin says you can register your deer online, through the DNR app, or at a check station.

“You can go online to Michigan.gov/deer and look under the section that says reporting your deer and you can look up how many deer has been registered in any county in the state,” Pepin said.

Pepin says while he knows it will take time for hunters to get used to the new system it helps the DNR ensure deer populations are steady.

“It helps us geographically know which areas more deer are being taken in,” Pepin said. “It also helps us then shape our management practices.”

To register a deer or to view current harvest numbers visit the DNR’s website to learn more.

