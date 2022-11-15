Chmura Named Interim Head Football Coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Northern Michigan University Athletic Director Rick Comley has named current offensive coordinator Dylan Chmura as interim head football coach following Kyle Nystrom’s resignation Monday.

Chmura will serve in the role until a new Wildcat head football coach is hired, which Comley says he anticipates will be in the early part of the new calendar year. Chmura joined NMU’s coaching staff in 2021, working with the offensive line, tight ends and fullbacks. Last summer, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

“Dylan has solid leadership skills,” said Comley. “His guidance of the day-to-day operations during this transitional period will provide stability for the program and give current and incoming players confidence that they will continue to be supported regarding their football and the academic endeavors.”

During his coaching career, Chmura has worked with the offensive lines at Michigan State University (2016), California State University-Fresno (2017-2018) and the University of Iowa (2019-2020). At MSU, he also assisted with the tight ends and long snappers. The 2017 and 2018 Fresno State offensive lines were ranked among the best in the nation.

“Coaching changes are tough on players, but we’re committed to helping make sure that our team members stay on track to achieve their athletic and academic goals,” said Chmura. “I appreciate AD Comley having faith in me to help the program navigate forward during this time.”

Playing tight end and long snapper at Michigan State (2013-16), Chmura earned two letters. He helped the Spartans capture two Big 10 championship (2013 and 2015), the 2014 Rose Bowl, 2015 Cotton Bowl and advance to the 2016 College Football Playoffs. Injuries shortened his collegiate playing career. Chmura, who is the son of seven-year Green Bay Packer tight end Mark Chmura, earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies of social science from Michigan State. He has a master’s degree in education from Fresno State.

