Autumn Comforts Quilt Show comes to the Northern Center Saturday, Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Need something to keep you cozy this season?

The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will feature hundreds of quilts to purchase and admire.

There will also be demonstrations and a raffle to win a quilt.

The event will feature more than 385 quilts.

The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To learn about the Marquette County Quilters Association, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.