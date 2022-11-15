Autumn Comforts Quilt Show comes to the Northern Center Saturday, Sunday

Hundreds of quilts will take over NMU’s ballrooms.
MCQA 2022 Raffle Quilt “Michigan Beauty”
MCQA 2022 Raffle Quilt “Michigan Beauty”
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Need something to keep you cozy this season?

The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will feature hundreds of quilts to purchase and admire.

There will also be demonstrations and a raffle to win a quilt.

The event will feature more than 385 quilts.

The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To learn about the Marquette County Quilters Association, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
Michigan State Police
Section of US-41 reopens after crash in Delta County
Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming

Latest News

AAA predicts higher holiday travel numbers
snow
Areas of snow today within this snowy stretch
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Scattered snow showers overnight through Tuesday in Upper Michigan -- moderate to heavy in the...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 11/14/2022