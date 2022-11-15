Autumn Comforts Quilt Show comes to the Northern Center Saturday, Sunday
Hundreds of quilts will take over NMU’s ballrooms.
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Need something to keep you cozy this season?
The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will feature hundreds of quilts to purchase and admire.
There will also be demonstrations and a raffle to win a quilt.
The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
