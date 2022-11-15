Areas of snow today within this snowy stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light snow continues this morning in the central counties. It clears out by midday. Then, moderate to heavy lake effect snow ramps up in Menominee county where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect as around 3-6″ of snow is expected there. A trough within the jetstream will bring several disturbances through the region. This will keep snow chances around each day through Sunday! Watch out for slippery roads at times.

Today: Morning snow in the central. Then, snow in the south

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Wednesday: Light snow showers in along the northeast wind belts early on

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers in the west and east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Light widespread snow showers and colder

>Highs: Upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light lake-effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light lake-effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

