Areas of snow today within this snowy stretch
Light snow continues this morning in the central counties. It clears out by midday. Then, moderate to heavy lake effect snow ramps up in Menominee county where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect as around 3-6″ of snow is expected there. A trough within the jetstream will bring several disturbances through the region. This will keep snow chances around each day through Sunday! Watch out for slippery roads at times.
Today: Morning snow in the central. Then, snow in the south
>Highs: Low to mid 30s
Wednesday: Light snow showers in along the northeast wind belts early on
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Thursday: Lake effect snow showers in the west and east
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Friday: Light widespread snow showers and colder
>Highs: Upper 20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light lake-effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light lake-effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
