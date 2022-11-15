Applications for 2023 UP Poet Laureate now open

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Official applications for the role of UP Poet Laureate are now open until January 15, 2023, according to the Upper Peninsula Poet Laureate Foundation.

The laureate will encourage appreciation of poetry and creative expression by a wide range of residents of the region through public readings, workshops, virtual events, and digital platforms. The ideal candidate will celebrate the Upper Peninsula and its cultural heritage through poems in online or print publications.

A review panel has been established of librarians, poets, and academics from across the UP to evaluate the applications and choose the UP Poet Laureate based on the candidate’s qualifications, sample work, and references. The Upper Peninsula Poet Laureate serves a two-year term, which may be renewed one time.

All applications are welcome, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, cultural heritage, socioeconomic background, or physical ability. More information about the application process can be found on the UP Poet Laureate Foundation’s website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.