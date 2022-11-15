AAA predicts higher holiday travel numbers

1.7 million Michiganders will travel for the holiday
(Remi Murrey)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

Travel in Michigan is forecasted to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking these numbers in 2000.

AAA forecasts more than 1.7 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s over 34,000 (2%) more Michigan travelers than last year’s holiday but still 69,000 (3.89%) less than in 2019.

MichiganTotal TravelAuto TravelAir TravelOther Modes
2022 Figures1,716,6631,502,583167,68346,397
2021 Figures1,681,9781,492,377152,15937,442
2020 Figures1,443,7001,354,49680,4818,723
2019 Figures1,786,1211,584,166155,58046,375

It is also predicted that 1.5 million will take a road trip; an increase of 10,000 people from last year’s holiday.

AAA also wants to reminds drivers to ‘Move Over for Me’.

With more people sharing the roads, the danger is multiplied for those on the roadside. AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders and tow trucks. We also ask that you extend the same courtesy to people with disabled vehicles.

“We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers, and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Woodland. “Please be courteous and move over for flashing lights, whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on.”

Click here to learn more about The Auto Club Group’s ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign

