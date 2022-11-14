Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event

These are the three stencils' attendees of the event will have to choose from.
These are the three stencils' attendees of the event will have to choose from.(Wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting.

Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.

“We just hope we can get an event going that people would have fun with,” Yooper Designz Owner Ashley Cherette said. “A lot of significant others and spouses are out hunting so we wanted to give the other half something to do on deer day.”

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will cost $20 a sign. For more details visit its Facebook event page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rudy Giuliani says UP should be part of Wisconsin
Kevin Thomsen, Copper Country Running Co.’s owner, cuts the ribbon at his new store
Copper Country Running Co. holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
Rob and Liz Wiener have been involved with the Alger County 4H club for the past six years.
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders

Latest News

Michigan State Police
Section of US-41 reopens after crash in Delta County
For anyone looking to get a buck of your own, rifle deer season starts tomorrow morning and...
Firearm deer season eve surges traffic for UP businesses
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township