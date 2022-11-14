Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting.

Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.

“We just hope we can get an event going that people would have fun with,” Yooper Designz Owner Ashley Cherette said. “A lot of significant others and spouses are out hunting so we wanted to give the other half something to do on deer day.”

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will cost $20 a sign. For more details visit its Facebook event page.

